Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Notice of GM

29 June 2017
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy" or "the Company")
Requisition of General Meeting
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, today announces that further to its announcement of 8 June 2017, it has today posted to shareholders notice of the requisitioned general meeting of the Company ("EGM") to remove certain directors of the Company, being David Wathen (Non-executive Director), Michael Power (Non-executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-executive Director), Dr Sorca Conroy (Non-executive Director), Seamus FitzPatrick (Non-executive Deputy Chairman) and James Jones (Finance Director), and appoint as new directors, Paul Johnson, Gervaise Heddle and Patrick O'Sullivan.
The EGM will be held at The Davenport Hotel, 8-10 Merrion Street Lower, Dublin 2 on 4 August 2017 at 2.00pm. The notice of EGM can also be found on the Company's website at www.conroygold.com
