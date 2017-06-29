Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Notice of GM

29 June 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Requisition of General Meeting

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, today announces that further to its announcement of 8 June 2017, it has today posted to shareholders notice of the requisitioned general meeting of the Company ("EGM") to remove certain directors of the Company, being David Wathen (Non-executive Director), Michael Power (Non-executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-executive Director), Dr Sorca Conroy (Non-executive Director), Seamus FitzPatrick (Non-executive Deputy Chairman) and James Jones (Finance Director), and appoint as new directors, Paul Johnson, Gervaise Heddle and Patrick O'Sullivan.

The EGM will be held at The Davenport Hotel, 8-10 Merrion Street Lower, Dublin 2 on 4 August 2017 at 2.00pm. The notice of EGM can also be found on the Company's website at www.conroygold.com

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Virginia Bull/James Thomas/Nick Harriss Beaufort Securities (Broker) Tel: +44-20-7382-8300 Jon Belliss/ Elliot Hance IBI Corporate Finance Limited (ESM Adviser) Tel: +353-766-234-800 Ger Heffernan / Jan Fitzell Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com