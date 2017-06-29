Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 4.7p net per ordinary share has been proposed payable on 15 August 2017 to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017. The ex-dividend date is 6 July 2017. This represents a 56.7% increase from the dividend paid in the prior year.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 10 August 2017.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu