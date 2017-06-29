LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector today announced the launch of the exclusive licensed California Premiums Brand via the worldwide web at www.calipremiums.com.

Agritek Holdings will provide the licensing and packaging to produce the exclusive line of premium pre-rolls to be distributed through its permitted manufacturer and collective with distribution being negotiated to multiple dispensaries throughout Southern California with limited franchises available to licensed entities in Nevada and Colorado. AGTK will receive a flat fee of $3.00 per box with for licensing and packaging of the exclusive brand.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the recent consolidation of approximately $200,000 in debt on the books to its primary banking partner which it believes will reflect increased value in its common stock with less lenders converting discounted notes.

"We are extremely excited to begin the launch of some of our innovative product lines we have been working on and anticipated releasing to patients and recreational consumers over the last few months. California Premiums (www.Calipremiums.com), are in the final stages of approvals for distribution starting in California with limited franchise partners in Colorado and Nevada. We wanted to make sure our production and manufacturing process was consistent by our partners, and our supply chain for our licensed distributors on behalf of the brand could meet demand," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings Inc. "On another note, the consolidation of debt in the amount of $200,000 to our primary lender, in my opinion, will do much to alleviate the constant pressure put on our common stock in recent trading. With the continued development of our properties and the release of our unique brands gaining market share in multiple jurisdictions, we hope to soon be noticed as a fast mover with our primary goal being to ensure that our marketplace truly reflects all of our recent accomplishments and assets as a meaningful Company within the cannabis sector," further stated Friedman.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

