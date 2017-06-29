SIG INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Signet Jewelers Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet Jewelers") (NYSE: SIG) securities between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/signet-jewelers-limited-2?wire=1.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Signet's business and prospects, including that alleged sexual harassment by employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division ("Sterling"), including numerous incidents of sexual assault and rape, which were detailed in approximately 249 declarations signed under penalty of perjury by current and former Sterling employees (the "Declarations"), made it unlikely that Signet would be able to avoid paying a sizable amount of damages in connection with a class action lawsuit filed by Sterling employees.

On February 26, 2017, the public gained access to the Declarations, which painted a picture of a Company in which sexual harassment and sexual assault was not just tolerated but modeled at Company functions by top executives. The Declarations were submitted in a private arbitration against Sterling in June 2013, but remained under seal until February 26, 2017. On February 27, 2017, after the markets closed, The Washington Post published a report that revealed widespread allegations of sexual harassment made in the private arbitration that implicated Sterling's senior managers and executives, including defendant Light and other Company leaders.

If you suffered a loss in Signet Jewelers, you have until July 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

