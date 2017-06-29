BROOKLYN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("SG Blocks" or the "Company"), a premier designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced that it is working with one of the country's largest national supermarket chains to deliver a rooftop venue for one of its locations. The project is expected to be completed and delivered in the third quarter of 2017.

"Organizations across the country are increasingly choosing our container-based method of construction as the foremost solution to their building and development needs," stated Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks. "We are pleased to offer a sustainable, reliable and cost-efficient product."

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. For more information, visit .

