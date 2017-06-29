At the request of Cimco Marine AB, 556889-7226 Cimco Marine AB shares will be traded on First North as from July 4, 2017.



The company has 17,348,290 as per today's date.



Short name: CIMCO ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 19,768,290 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009888613 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140144 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556889-7226 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ------------------------------------- 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------- 2700 Industrial goods & services -------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200256.