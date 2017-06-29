Global Quantum Computing Market Growth at a CAGR of 35.12%, 2017-2021 - Latest Challenges, Drivers & Trends

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Quantum Computing Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global quantum computing market to grow at a CAGR of 35.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global quantum computing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of quantum computers only. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growth of AI and machine learning. AI is a branch of science that deals with computers, machines, software, and computer-operated robots to think intelligently to find solutions for complex problems in a manner that is like how a human brain thinks. AI is applied to the projects that require a human's intellectual processes such as the ability to reason, derive conclusions from the past, and generalize certain learnings. Machine learning is a type of AI that allows computers to self-learn. When a computer is exposed to new data, it can analyze it, make decisions, grow, and learn from this data.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing expenditure by stakeholders. There are different stakeholders in the market, namely governments and private enterprises, that have shown an increasing interest in quantum computing. Quantum computing will have potential applications in a variety of sectors such as aerospace and defense, civil aviation, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and logistics. The potential applications have compelled governments and companies to focus on developing quantum computers and related technologies. The investments by these stakeholders drive the global quantum computing market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is quantum decoherence. Quantum decoherence is one of the major challenges that is faced by quantum computing firms. This is a process wherein a quantum state tends to become a classical computing bit. Any outside interference can lead to the destruction of the quantum state, which will make the bit transition into either a 0 or a 1 state. Outside interferences include heat, internal defects, and vibrations.



Key vendors



D-Wave Systems

Google

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Other prominent vendors



1QB Information Technologies

Anyon Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

ID Quantique

IonQ

QbitLogic

QC Ware

Quantum Circuits

Qubitekk

QxBranch

Rigetti Computing

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Future applications for quantum computing



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnnvmm/global_quantum





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716