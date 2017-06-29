

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the House prepares to vote on a pair of bills that would crack down on illegal immigrants, President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to approve the legislation in remarks on Wednesday.



Trump expressed support for the bills in a White House meeting with family members of people killed by illegal immigrants.



The bills, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate's Law, are likely to be approved by the Republican-controlled House.



Trump said the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act would cut federal grant money to cities that shield dangerous criminal aliens from being turned over to federal law enforcement.



Named for Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times, Kate's Law would enhance criminal penalties for those who repeatedly re-enter the country illegally, the president said.



'We're calling on all members of Congress to honor grieving American families by passing these lifesaving measures in the House, in the Senate, and then sending them to my desk for a very rapid signature,' Trump said. 'I promise you, it will be done quickly.'



He added, 'It's time to support our police, to protect our families, and to save American lives. And also to start getting smart.'



However, the bills have been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union, with the group's director of immigration policy Lorella Praeli claiming they are riddled with constitutional violations.



'Despite claims to the contrary, Kate's Law and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act will make our communities less safe by undermining the trust that law enforcement builds with its communities - citizen and immigrant alike,' Praeli said in a statement.



'The true intent of these bills is to empower Trump's deportation force and anti-immigrant agenda,' she added. 'We urge the House to reject these bills, to defend the Constitution, and protect the rights of all people, no matter their background.'



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



