Scientists, governments and business leaders sign letter published in the journal Nature that says the world has just three years to act in order to avert dangerous levels of climate change.

Despite one particularly high-profile individual seemingly still blind to the threat of climate change, most of the world's sanest voices are attuned to the catastrophic effects that rising temperatures will have on the planet and its people.

However, even with the commitments pledged under the Paris Agreement, there is still a danger that the world will not make the necessary changes to its energy systems, economies and societies in time to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

This is the opinion of a number of respected experts, government officials and business leaders, who this week co-signed a letter published in the science Journal Nature warning that the world has a three-year window in which it can stem the tide of climate change.

The authors of the letter include former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change representative Joachim Schellnhuber. The letter explains that the past three years of broadly flat carbon emissions offer some hope that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...