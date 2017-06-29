Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 29 June 2017, all resolutions were duly passed.

Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 16 related to Special Business, as set out below.

Resolution 12: To allot shares in the Company.

Resolution 13: To allot shares in the Company otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 15: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on at least 14 working days' notice.

Resolution 16: To adopt and approve the proposed revised investment objective for the Company.

Details of the proxy votes received can be found on the Company's website www.pacific-assets.co.uk

Under listing rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The resolutions passed as Special Business will additionally be filed at Companies House.

- ENDS-

29 June 2017

For further information please contact

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 008 4913