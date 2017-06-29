Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile & Tablet Retailing in the UK 2017" report to their offering.

The report "Mobile Tablet Retailing in the UK 2017" offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK mobile and tablet markets, the main trends and hot issues, best in class retailers, and consumer shopping behaviour. It also provides forecasts to 2022 across key retail sectors.

Amazon dominates the top spot in all but one of the non-food categories, demonstrating the e-tail giant's power in the online market. With the retailer focusing on its clothing offer, it threatens to take an even bigger piece of the pie away from other online pureplays like ASOS and boohoo.com along with multichannel players who must invest to keep up. Tesco outperforms its rivals in the food grocery field, however with 50.4% of consumers switching grocers when they began shopping via apps, there is opportunity to steal share from the leader.

Mobile spend is set to dramatically rise, forecast to increase by 112.0% in the next five years. Key sectors including clothing footwear and food grocery will aid market acceleration, with the former already well-established and accounting for 40.5% of all mobile revenue in 2017. Food grocery spend will rise as inflationary prices power the sector on the whole and online growth ramps up as consumers choose to take advantage of additional features such as price comparison tools.

The hot issues What people buy Where people shop How people shop Methodology

