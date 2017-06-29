sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 16:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Test Preparation Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Rising Incorporation of AI in Tutoring Services

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Test Preparation Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The test preparation market in US to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the test preparation market in US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by test preparation service providers. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Test preparation is an educational course, tutoring service, educational material, or a learning tool designed to increase students' performance on standardized tests. Examples of these tests include entrance examinations used for admissions to institutions of higher education, such as college, business school, law school, medical school, BMAT, UKCAT and GAMSAT and graduate school and qualifying examinations for admission to gifted education programs.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising incorporation of AI in tutoring services. The incorporation of innovative education technology solutions is increasing in the test preparation market in the US. The online tutoring market has seen recent developments in the use of Intelligent tutoring systems. These systems can directly interact with students without any human interference. These systems are hybrid models, which are an amalgamation of machine learning technologies.

Key vendors




  • ArborBridge
  • Pearson Education
  • Club Z!
  • The Princeton Review
  • Kaplan

Other prominent vendors

  • BenchPrep
  • Huntington Learning Center
  • Manhattan Review
  • Revolution Prep
  • Sylvan Learning
  • Knewton
  • USATestprep

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Market segmentation by learning model

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Other prominent vendors

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n58wqk/test_preparation


