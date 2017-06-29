Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.5% (From 2017-2023), Reports BIS Research

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report by BIS Research, titled "3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market, Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023", the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market is estimated to reach $1.86 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2017 to 2023. The reliable properties of plastic and photopolymer, their cost effectiveness as compared to metals and their widespread acceptance in major industry verticals like healthcare, consumer, automotive and aerospace & defense are some of the major reasons for the growth of 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market globally.

Browse 94 market Data Tables and 107 Figures spread through 323 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global 3D Printing Plastic and Photopolymer Material Market" https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-3d-printing-plastic-and-photopolymer-materials-market-2023.html

A major opportunity for the growth of 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market is the production of low cost and advanced 3DP plastic and photopolymer materials. As the palette of 3D printing materials has grown for every process, the functionality choices have also extended considerably with options for materials that offer strength, durability, flame/heat resistant characteristics, UV resistance, flexibility, clarity, moisture resistance or chemical resistance and combinations thereof. Other factors include evolving start-ups and their partnerships with key players in the market, opportunities in the enterprise market and healthcare opportunities.

According to Monika Sahu, Analyst at BIS Research, "Photopolymers continue to dominate the 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market (by revenue) occupying a market share of 65% in 2016. Due to increasing variety of photopolymers, photopolymer based technologies like SLA, PolyJet, and DLP, and increasing acceptability across the various end-use industries, the applications of 3D printing with photopolymers are increasing drastically despite their high cost. However, plastics dominate the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer market (in terms of volume), occupying a market share of 61.6% in 2016 due to their low price and significant reliability."

The market intelligence report provides a detailed analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining forces of the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market, with an extensive insight into the various forms of developments, trends and key participants in the market. The rising government initiatives and investments for R &D, advancement in technologies & product development, readily available materials, accurate printing speed and lower labor costs are some of the factors driving the growth of the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market.

The increased adoption of plastic and photopolymers in 3DP is because of the associated advantages such as cost reduction, increased acceptability in various end-use industries and ease of availability. Geographically, North America dominated the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market in 2016 in terms of revenue and volume. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. This growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of 3D printing in various countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

The market report includes a thorough analysis of the market trends and size, along with market estimation based on key geographical regions. Inculcating detailed financial analysis of key players in the market, the report provides individual SWOT analysis of each company. Some of the key players analyzed in the report are Stratasys, 3D Systems, Evonik Industries AG, Formlabs Inc., Envision TEC, Royal DSM, HP Inc., Polymaker, Voxeljet AG, Arkema, BASF, Ricoh Company Ltd and Protolabs Inc, Prodways, XYZPrinting Inc.,EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Ultimaker B.V, EnvisionTEC, Mcor Technologies Ltd, Asiga, Hunan Farsoon High-tech Co Ltd, and Carbon3D Inc.

The key strategies being adopted by the market players are product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and contracts to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the 3DP plastic and photopolymer market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders, market participants and vendors.

The report addresses the following questions about the global 3DP plastic and photopolymer material market:

What is the global market size of 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market?

What are the various forms of plastic and photopolymer material used in 3D printing? What is their contribution in terms of value and volume to the overall 3D printing plastic and photopolymer materials market?

What is the market size of 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material used in various technologies?

What are the different application areas of 3D printing plastic and photopolymer 3D printing materials? What is their contribution in terms of value and volume to the overall 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market? Which application will lead the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the different factors driving and challenging the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market in the forecast period?

What are the different opportunities to look for investment in the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market?

Who are the leading players and what is their player share in the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market? What are the key strategies they have followed to expand their market in 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material business?

What kind of new strategies is being adopted by established and naive participants to make a mark in the industry?

Which region will lead the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market by the end of forecast period? Also, which country in that specific region will have the largest and smallest market share by value and volume in the forecast period?

Which is the most opportune region and country for growth and investment in the global 3D printing plastic and photopolymer material market?

What is the future trend in this industry and which domains are right to focus on to make a smart move in investment?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research (Business Intelligence and Strategy Research) is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm which focuses on those emerging trends in technology which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D printing, advanced materials and chemicals, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, electronics & semiconductors, robotics & UAV and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for the senior management.

