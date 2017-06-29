Expanded access to VNS Therapy treatment offers new hope for children with drug-resistant epilepsy

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it received FDA approval of its VNS Therapy system ("VNS Therapy") in patients as young as four years of age with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications. This groundbreaking achievement makes VNS Therapy the first and only device that is FDA approved for drug-resistant epilepsy in this pediatric population. Previously, VNS Therapy was FDA approved for patients ages 12 and older. With this new indication, many children living with devastating drug-resistant seizures will have the opportunity for treatment beyond medication.

"Epilepsy can be a very trying and debilitating disease that can hold a child back from reaching his or her full potential," said Damien McDonald, LivaNova's Chief Executive Officer. "Children with frequent seizures require urgent and careful treatment to prevent further delay in their development. The data from several studies show that earlier use of VNS Therapy is proven to offer better long-term outcomes for children at a critical time in their development.1,2,3

VNS Therapy-a minimally invasive treatment option designed to prevent seizures before they start and stop them if they do-has been used to date by more than 100,000 patients globally.4 Every day in the U.S., 30 children will experience seizures for the first time, and ultimately will not be able to control them with medication alone.5,6,7That means, every year more than 10,000 children under the age of 18 years old with drug-resistant epilepsy will face the consequences of seizures, including head trauma, emergency room visits, fractures and hospitalizations.8 Without treatment beyond medication, these children may miss developmental milestones and face potential cognitive decline.9

"Bringing VNS Therapy to children as young as age four in the U.S. is a huge opportunity to expand patient wellness and improve overall quality of life," adds Jason Richey, LivaNova's President of North America and General Manager of the Neuromodulation franchise. "We strive to provide value to patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals across the globe. Today's announcement, along with the recent FDA approval for our expanded MRI labeling, exemplifies how we continue to deliver on that promise."

Jayden is one of many children living with drug-resistant epilepsy. He lives in Australia where VNS Therapy is approved for all ages.

"Growing up, Jayden was just like any other kid, before his epilepsy, anyway," said Leah, Jayden's mother. "His development stopped. He stopped progressing. He was seizing up to 300 times a day. Life was just a whirlwind of seizures and recoveries and appointments and medications."

"Next month, we'll be three years seizure free with VNS Therapy," continued Leah. "He could never talk before and now, I'm having conversations with him. Now, we get to go and play. We get to go and do stuff. I don't have to worry if I want to take him to the grocery store. It's going to make me cry, thinking about just how far he's come."

Being able to offer VNS Therapy to younger patients in the U.S. is a game changer, according to Dr. Deborah Holder, Director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Program for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"Epilepsy affects one in 26 Americans, and 35 percent of these patients fail to respond to medications," said Dr. Holder. "VNS Therapy offers many of these patients a chance for improved seizure control and a better quality of life. Controlling seizures in young children is life changing, allowing for improved development and educational successes that impact a child's entire life."

About VNS Therapy for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is the first and only FDA-approved device for drug-resistant epilepsy that is clinically proven safe and effective for adults and children as young as four years of age. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed specifically for people with drug-resistant epilepsy-a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com or SeizureControl.com.

INTENDED USE/INDICATIONS UNITED STATES

The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients four years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

Individual results may vary. Common side effects include hoarseness or changes in voice tone, prickling feeling in the skin, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Visit www.VNSTherapy.com/important-safety-information to view safety and full prescribing information.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London and with a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide, the company employs more than 4,500 employees. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

