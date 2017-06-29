Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on June 29, 2017 has accepted for further processing application for AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" mandatory takeover bid by Vitol Netherlands B.V in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 70.



Information about the takeover bid:



1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" (Target company):



Vitol Netherlands B.V. (Offerer), a company established under Dutch law and 01.10.1999. registered in the Netherlands Company register, registration number: 24296371, registered address: K.P. Van der Mandelelaan 130, 3062MB Rotterdam, The Netherlands.



Offerer on the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed owned 141 489 336 (70,75%) shares of the Target company.



2. Type of the share takeover bid: mandatory takeover bid according to the Law on the Financial Instruments Market, Article 66, part (4), point 1.



3. The price of one share in prospectus is set at: EUR 0.71



4. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day it was expressed, that is, from the date when the Offerer in accordance with Section 73, Paragraph 4 of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market has published information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis".



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.