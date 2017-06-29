Pharmapack Europe 2018 to Spotlight New Innovations and the Young Innovators who are Shaping the Industry

PARIS, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pharmapack Europe 2018 (pharmapackeu), Europe's dedicated pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery conference and exhibition, organised by UBM EMEA, is taking place on 7-8 February at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris. Dedicated to providing industry-leading knowledge and opportunities, Pharmapack is calling for new applications to its Start-up Hub platform and Pharmapack Awards.

Pharmapack Europe is essential for industry insights and networking, and to experience and interact with the latest industry innovations that are reimagining the capabilities of pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery. The 2018 Start-up Hub will identify young companies as being amongst the most innovative in the industry. Companies in the Start-up Hub will benefit from increased access to potential customers, partners and investors at Pharmapack 2018 from which to forge new and lasting relationships.

Identified start-ups in the inaugural 2017 initiative (http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/start-hub-2017) spanned the breadth of the industry; from functional inks that incorporate electronic applications into packaging, to needle-free medicine delivery, to an app that scans packages to provide product information, this year's companies are sure to be equally as innovative and valuable. For 2018 start-ups developing patient-centric packaging or drug delivery solutions in line with connected health and anti-counterfeiting measures are encouraged to apply. If you are interested in exhibiting, visit http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/start-up-hub to learn more and download the application form.

A long-standing highlight that embodies the ethos of the conference and exhibition, the prestigious Pharmapack Awards, also returns in 2018. The awards consist of two categories; the Exhibitor Innovation category and, for non-exhibitors, the Health Product category. Exhibitors that take part in the Innovation Gallery automatically enter the Awards for this category, but will still need to complete an entry document for a chance to win. Exhibitor Innovation winners in 2017 (http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/innovation/awards-winners-2017) provided new approaches to some of the biggest challenges, including reducing vial overfill and intuitive packaging that increases adherence. The Health Product category distinguishes innovative packaging of new health products or improved packaging of an existing health product (for human or veterinary use), that has created a tangible benefit for users and administrators. The 2017 award winners used innovative packaging design to improve patient compliance and reduce environmental footprint, respectively.

Pharmapack Award applications are now open for 2018 to companies providing new products set to shape the future of the industry. These awards shine a light on the companies and products that sit at the centre of the industry. Pharmapack Europe was delighted to recently be shortlisted for a prestigious AEO Excellence Award for Sustainability, and particularly encourages entries from companies that are making packaging and drug delivery devices more sustainable, smarter, more effective, and more valuable to users.



Applications for the 2018 Pharmapack Awards are open until 3 November, 2017 and will be assessed by some of the industry's leading figures globally, providing a powerful endorsement. For more information please visit:

Exhibitor Innovations: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/innovation/exhibitor-innovations

Health products: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/innovation/health-products

"Pharmapack Europe occupies a unique place in the industry's conference calendar. As Europe's dedicated pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery event, Pharmapack offers a series of unique platforms that bring companies together to network and collaborate in driving business and the quality of products forward," comments Anne Schumacher, Brand Director, Pharmapack Europe. "Pharmapack Europe is dedicated to innovation, and the Pharmapack Awards had an exceptionally high standard of entries last year while the Start-up Hub has quickly established itself as an attendee favourite. We recommend submitting applications early for the 2018 Pharmapack Awards and Start-up Hub as the slots are limited and the Innovation Gallery was fully booked in 2017."

Notes to Editors:

About the Start-up Hub

Pharmapack Europe introduced the Pharmapack Start-up Hubin 2017.The platform is specifically designed forstart-ups that look to network with, and gain visibility among international pharma and biopharma companies. A contributory fee is required from all successful applicants who will benefit from an increased array of promotional tools, access to professional media, professional peer endorsement and branding spots across conference materials.

About Pharmapack Awards 2018

Each year, themost innovative exhibitors and pharma companiescompete to win these prestigious awards. All products entered have been launched during the previous year (i.e. the 2018Awards feature products that entered the market in 2017).

About Pharmapack Awards, the Exhibitor Innovation Awards

These awards are available to those who apply and are selected for inclusion in the Pharmapack Europe Innovation Gallery. Eligibility into the gallery is dependent on the product having been launched after March 1st 2017 in any market or be in prototype finalisation stages for a commercialisation in early 2018.

Products submitted should demonstrate considerable innovation in one or more of the following criteria:

Health Improvement: does the product enhance patient safety or improve patient results?

Patient-centricity: does the product improve the user or end user experience?

Economical Interest: does the product provide cost reduction?

Sustainable: is the product eco-friendly: reusable material, less material?

More information and examples of past winners are available here: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/innovation/exhibitor-innovations



About Pharmapack Awards, the Health Product Awards

These awards are available to those havelaunched a health product with an innovative packaging(drug packaging or medical device), or haveenhanced the packaging of an existing health product.

As per the Exhibitor Innovation Awards products submitted should demonstrate considerable innovation in one or more of the following criteria:

Health Improvement: does the product enhance patient safety or improve patient results?

Patient-centricity: does the product improve the user or end user experience?

Economical Interest: does the product provide cost reduction?

Sustainable: is the product eco-friendly: reusable material, less material?

More information and examples of past winners are available here: http://www.pharmapackeurope.com/innovation/health-products

About UBM EMEA

UBM EMEA connects people and creates opportunities for companies across five continents to develop new business, meet customers, launch new products, promote their brands and expand their markets. Through premier brands such as Routes, CPhI, IFSEC, Ecobuild, Seatrade, and many others, such as Pharmapack, UBM EMEA exhibitions, conferences, awards programs, publications, websites and training and certification programs are an integral part of the marketing plans of companies across seven industry sectors.

UBM EMEA is committed to the continual improvement of sustainability

To ensure long term profitability, UBM EMEA aims to be a leader in sustainable business, aligning all key business decisions with our sustainability strategy. UBM EMEA sees it as fundamental that we are conscious of the impact that our actions have on the environment and the communities in which we operate. UBM EMEA strives to manage its impact by ensuring that the principles of sustainability are at the core of all our activities. A corner stone to our journey towards sustainability is our certification to the ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management System. UBM EMEA is one of the first major organisers to successfully implement and certify our sustainable event management system against the International Standard ISO 20121.