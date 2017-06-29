FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- AgreeYa Solutions, a leading global software, solutions and services company, is proud to be a part of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento's new interfaith build program, Build for Unity, which saw the completion of its first two homes dedicated to two deserving families on June 22nd in Sacramento, Calif.

Committed to bringing people of all faiths together to build unity and spread hope, Build for Unity brought more than 180 individuals in Sacramento to fund and build the homes as a permanent representation of unity within the community. After working side-by-side and raising $176,000 over the past year and a half, the two completed homes were given to the Vozniuk and Maksymchuk families, who both emigrated from Ukraine, in an event that included a tour of the homes and a celebratory Iftar dinner, a religious observance of Ramadan.

"Habitat of Greater Sacramento is incredibly proud to have completed these first two homes through Build for Unity," said the organization's CEO Rob Kerth. "We are also so grateful to the AgreeYa team for its generous contributions of time and money -- they truly embody the spirit of Build for Unity and are helping to make Sacramento a more welcoming place for all."

More than 40 volunteers from AgreeYa participated in the build this past spring, furthering the company's dedication to integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence -- not just in business, but in the community.

"AgreeYa views social responsibility as something that is deeply rooted in its corporate culture, and we always encourage all of our employees to invest in the communities in which they work and live," said Ajay Kaul, AgreeYa Solutions managing partner. "Both the Vozniuk and Maksymchuk are hardworking and deserving Sacramento families, and we feel honored to have had a hand in giving them a foundation on which they can build their new lives in America."

Having both immigrated to the United States five years ago, the Vozniuk and Maksymchuk families said they left the Ukraine in search of better lives for their children. Volodmyr Maksymchuk, who was a former architect in the Ukraine, currently works as a mechanic and is studying to be an electrician. Though he dreams of one day continuing his education and returning to the field; for now, he works hard to support his family. Dmytro Vozniuk works as a driver and his wife, Ganna, attends Sierra College. Dmytro would like to go to college as well, but in the meantime is working to provide for his family. Before moving into their new homes, both families -- who had been living in over-crowded apartments -- each had to contribute 500 hours of "sweat equity."

For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento's Build for Unity project, please visit habitatgreatersac.org/get-involved/buildforunity/.

For more information on AgreeYa, its solutions, services and humanitarian efforts, please visit www.agreeya.com/.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,500 professionals across its 22 offices in eight countries. Over the last 18 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud), Onvelop (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile), Edvelop (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning), Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), QuickApps (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates) and BeatBlip (test automation solution). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3152758

