The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) is on the lookout for a developer for a 500 MW solar park.

With August 11, 2017 set as the bid submission deadline, the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has invited developers to submit bids for the establishment of a 500 MW solar park in one of India's leading solar states.

Excluding Limited Liability Companies (LLC) and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) from the bidding process, TEDA specified that the developer would also be responsible for operation and maintenance of the solar park for a period of 25 years.

Furthermore, TEDA pointed out that land acquisition and financial closure ...

