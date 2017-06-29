According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fat replacers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The demand for fat replacers has increased since the past few years to curb lifestyle-related diseases like obesity; cardiovascular diseases; and high blood pressures, thus leading to an increase in the demand for healthy diets and healthy snacks. This demand has paved the way to a new trend of low-fat foods and low-calorie foods consumption. With the increased need for products sustaining high temperatures, longer shelf life, and ones that retain the original taste without any fat presence, there are multiple industries where fat replacers can be used.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global fat replacers market into three major segments by product type. They are:

Carbohydrate-based fat replacers

Protein-based fat replacers

Liquid-based fat

Global carbohydrate-based fat replacers market

The primary sources of carbohydrate-based fat replacers are processed from starch-containing foods such as corn, cereals, oats, and fiber-containing gums. Some of the common carbohydrate-based fat replacers are gums, modified food starches, and oat fiber. These fat replacers are used in dairy products, desserts, processed meat, baked foods, salads, and sauces.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "Carbohydrate-based fat replacers derived from modified starches have recently found to be used in low-fat beef burgers. Guar gums, which are used for stabilization and thickening of the food products, are usually found in soups, salads, dressings, and non-dairy beverages

Global protein-based fat replacers market

The protein-based fat replacers are produced from proteins like eggs, soy, milk, and whey. They are used in the production of low-fat dairy products like low-fat yogurt, reduced fat butter, cheese, mayonnaise, and others. Protein-based fat substitutes can be combined with other fat substitutes to provide the low-fat content in this Microparticulate protein, modified whey protein; isolated soy protein-based fat replacers are usually used in the production of frozen food products.

"Protein-based fat replacers have the potential to increase the protein content in the diet; and as per various medical studies, a high protein-to-carbohydrate ratio has been associated with greater weight loss than diets with a lower ratio," says Akash.

Global lipid-based fat replacers market

The demand for these products is majorly driven by their ability to replace all the functions of fat and to remain stable even at high temperatures that are required for baking or frying. Also, they are highly preferred as they provide fewer calories per gram than fat (mainly because they are not fully absorbed or metabolized in the body).

For instance, lipid -based fat replacer sucrose polyester, popularly known as olestra that looks, tastes, and feels like fat but passes through the body unabsorbed was approved in the US by the FDA in 1996 for use in some of the snack foods such as such as potato chips and crackers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland

Cargill

FMC

Kerry Group

