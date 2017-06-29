FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), www.bielcorp.com is pleased to announce the completion of a health economics study using its nonprescription drug-free ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy for chronic pain. The goal was to investigate how using ActiPatch as a pain therapy would affect overall healthcare costs in the UK.

The study involved thirty subjects and compared overall healthcare costs (drugs, physician visits etc.) between a baseline 3-month period and 3 months of using ActiPatch® therapy. In summary, subjects reported a:

53% reduction in primary care appointments

42% reduction in pain specialist appointments

75% reduction in physiotherapy appointments

37% reduction in prescription analgesic use

In addition to a significant reduction in pain and improvement in quality of life, ActiPatch use was found to result in a 42% net direct savings in healthcare costs.

ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy is based on the newest understanding of chronic pain: chronic pain often results because nerves "learn" pain, a process known as central sensitization. ActiPatch is a wearable medical device that regulates nerve activity (neuromodulation) 24/7. This results in reduced nerve hyperactivity and provides effective pain relief. The drug-free devices are available on Amazon for $29.95 (720-hours) of on/off therapy or $9.95 for the 7-Day Trial device.

"This study provides strong economic and marketability evidence that when ActiPatch® is used as an active therapy for chronic pain, not only does it reduce chronic pain but it also significantly reduces the overall healthcare costs associated with managing chronic pain," stated Ian Rawe, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research at BioElectronics.

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

