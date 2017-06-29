Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Transactions in a close period

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

TRANSACTIONS IN A CLOSE PERIOD

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year results in respect of the period ended 30 June 2017, has previously been published or notified via a regulatory information service. Therefore the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

If, in the period leading up to the announcement of the half year results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a RIS before any such transactions are undertaken.

Enquiries: