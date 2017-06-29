Industries across various business verticals have started adopting sustainability to incorporate an eco-friendly working environment in their business operations. The increasing demand from the automotive sector as well as the footwear industry has resulted in the extensive growth of the leather chemicals industry. Infiniti Research notes that the growing demand for the ancillary industries have provoked players in leather chemicals industry to align their growth goals with sustainability.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005409/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of chemicals market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tanning and dyeing chemicals are used in the leather chemicals industry for adding resilience to leather products, and the usage of these chemicals increases the overall carbon footprint. Therefore, major companies in the leather chemicals industry are trying to adopt environmental friendly substitutes.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/leather-chemicals-industry-path-sustainable-development

Market Trends

Leading players in the leather chemicals market like LANXESS, BASF, and Stahl Holdings are in the process of building a future-oriented leather production system, which will help them to adopt eco-friendly substitutes for the hazardous chemicals without compromising on the quality of their products.

In one of its R&D projects, the German chemicals giant BASF found that beam-house processes produce less carbon footprint as compared to the re-tannage process. Likewise, by replacing powder products with liquid products, the negative impact on the environment can be reduced. LANXESS, another prominent player has initiated the Sustainable Leather Management initiative for addressing the challenges in the entire value chain of the leather chemicals industry. A few sustainable practices that have been undertaken by the company are: use of biopolymers as re-tanning agents, adoption of organic wet white technique, and water-based pigments to enhance the finishing of the leather goods.

Request a free proposal and see how Infiniti's insights can help you

Market opportunities

It has become necessary for businesses to switch to sustainable production processes and it has become mandate for some major manufacturers of leather chemicals to bring down their contribution to GHGs. Therefore, these manufacturers are looking for planet-friendly technologies to enhance their products. The adoption of green solutions will be encouraged by introducing tools which can measure carbon footprint along with certifications from government agencies. One such tool is ECO2L, which determines the corporate carbon footprint of a tannery.

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this report

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005409/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us