Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electricity Industry Profiles Poland and Hungary" report to their offering.

Poland will remain dependent on coal-fired generation, with 5GW of new capacity under construction. Installed capacity will decline by 2030, but coal will still account for 46% of electricity supply based on current policies. Wind energy was a promising market in Poland, but the changes in the law regarding turbines and proximity to buildings and forests has led to a collapse in investment. Despite the poor prospects for wind, investment prior to the announcement and strong investment in bioenergy mean that Poland is in line to meet the EU 2020 target. A total of 33.9 billion will be invested by 2030 in new power generation capacity-a mix of coal, gas, nuclear and bioenergy.

Political and regulatory uncertainty and ineffective financial support are the biggest challenges facing investors in Hungary. Their appetite in the power sector does not favour risk. Hungarian electricity prices are below the European average, as the country benefits from low-cost nuclear electricity and also a significant energy portion from coal. There has also been pressure on the government to limit price increases to avoid further political problems. Renewable investment has mainly been focused on biomass and a modest investment in wind energy. Hungary is expected to exceed its 2020 target of 13% of electricity from renewable energy sources by around 1.5%. Expansion of the Paks nuclear plant will significantly boost Hungary's power capacity and reduce the dependence on imports.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope and Methodology

3. Electricity Industry in Poland

4. Electricity Industry in Hungary

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmrslz/electricity

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005884/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electricity