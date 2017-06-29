

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tintri Inc. will reportedly not hold its initial public offering on Thursday as planned, with the enterprise cloud platform company changing its decision at the last minute.



According to media reports, Tintri simply said that plans for its listing on Thursday 'has changed,' without providing any further details or reasons for the decision.



Earlier on Thursday, Tintri said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has lowered the expected price range of its IPO to a range of $7.00 to $8.00 per share from the prior expected range of $10.50 to $12.50 per share.



The Mountain View, California-based company also cut the number of shares it was offering to 8.50 million shares from 8.70 million shares, while the options granted to underwriters to buy shares to cover over- allotments was reduced to 1.275 million shares from 1.305 million shares previously.



While companies delay or scrap plans for an IPO for a variety of reasons, pulling the plug on an IPO on the eve of its listing is very rare.



In January, networking giant Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) acquired San Francisco-based software maker AppDynamics Inc. for $3.7 billion on the eve of its planned IPO.



Founded in June 2008, Tintri has raised $260 million in venture capital financing since 2011 from investors such as New Enterprise Associates and Menlo Ventures. The company has more than 1,300 customers.



The company recorded revenues of $125.1 million in fiscal 2017, up 45 percent from $86 million in the previous year. However, net loss for the year widened to $105.8 million from $101.0 million in the prior year.



