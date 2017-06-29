As of June 30, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Tobin Properties AB changes list from STO FN Bond Market Institutional to STO Corporate Bonds. Last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is June 29, 2017. The Short Name will be changed according to below.



Issuer: Tobin Properties ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008347371 ----------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name: TOBIN 101 ----------------------------------------------------- New Short Name: TOBIN 01 ----------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: June 29, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes list as of June 30, 2017 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.