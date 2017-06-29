

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to press report regarding a review of options for the Group, Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) said that its board has made no changes to its strategy since the strategic update communicated in preliminary results announcement on 16th May 2017.



The Company will release its first quarter trading update for the year ending 31 March 2018 on 20th July 2017, as planned.



'In line with good corporate governance, the Group regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders. These reviews are carried out in the ordinary course of business as part of the Group's standard planning cycle and also on ad hoc bases, and may involve external advisors,' the company said.



