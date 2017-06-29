Global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig recently completed an analytical study for a leading healthcare provider in the US. The goal of the study was to perform a supply chain analytics assessment for cost optimization, efficient inventory and distribution management, and better supply chain visibility.

Pharmaceutical companies need to renovate their supply chains and operations efficiency frequently, mainly because of the growing competition from both domestic and global players. Outdated IT systems and fragmented sourcing process can lead to lack of visibility into inventory and distribution processes, while increasing overhead costs for inventory respectively. Also, because of expired patent protection on products, there has been a lot of pressure on inventory. This has driven companies to look for improving the efficiency of their supply chain management.

According to Quantizg's healthcare analytics experts, "It has become mandate for the pharma executives to optimize their supply chain functions to cope up with the increasing market pressure. Our latest supply chain analytics study for the pharma industry helps organizations gain inbound supply chain visibility for cost reduction, inventory optimization, and improved supply chain planning."

Key findings from this study include:

Integrated internal data with purchasing and requisition systems

Streamlined the order processing to enabled easier access to valuable supply chain information

Improved inventory management across central and regional warehouses

Effectively managed safety stock levels for critical SKUs and supply chain costs

