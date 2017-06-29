Players, spectators, and fans from around the world watching the action on Wimbledon's Centre Court will enjoy an enhanced experience for The Championships this year, following the recent installation of a state-of-the-art LED lighting system.

The LED system was installed by U.S.-based Musco Lighting-which worked in close partnership with ME Engineering-and features the company's Total Light Control-TLC for LED™ system-based technology. The installation of the new lighting was the culmination of more than two years of extensive research, planning, and testing to ensure the solution was custom engineered precisely to the needs at Centre Court.

"The purpose of the project was to improve the quality of lighting for broadcasters, whilst simultaneously improving the functionality of the lighting as part of the roof operation," said Robert Deatker, AELTC Estate Director. "Specifically this involves reducing the amount of time required by the lights to warm up or cool down, thus making it quicker to resume play."

At the onset, project leaders visited the USTA's Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City-home of the U.S. Open-to see firsthand the performance of Musco's LED technology, which was installed there the previous year.

As the project moved ahead, a mock-up of the visual setting at Centre Court was created at Musco's manufacturing and research plant in the U.S., where engineers tested different Kelvin temperatures and Colour Rendering Indexes (CRI) to achieve optimal direct and indirect lighting for broadcasts. A television crew was brought in from the U.K. to conduct camera testing to ensure broadcast quality.

From there, the project team conducted further testing at Wimbledon, bringing in professional tennis players to review the lights at Centre Court and offer input for final adjustments. Installation was completed in November 2016.

The TLC for LED system-which was installed on Centre Court's retractable roof and will be used when the roof is closed-features patented light control technology, delivers a more uniform light, and virtually eliminates glare from impacting players and spectators. The system's LED fixtures, structural, and electrical components were engineered to work together to ensure long-term reliability.

The new lighting is backed by a long-term warranty covering parts and labour, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs at Wimbledon for the next decade. Musco will install its LED technology at the No. 1 Court for the opening in The Championships 2019.

"The expectations don't get any higher than at Wimbledon," said Jeff Rogers, President of Musco World. "We installed the previous lighting at Centre Court, and we knew the team there would put in the work and expected the highest level of performance, tailored to the venue's exact needs. Our LED technology has been customised to meet those needs with the highest quality light without creating glare. We're confident that when the lights go on at this year's Championships it will create an amazing atmosphere for players and fans."

About Musco Lighting

Since 1976, Musco Lighting has specialised in the design and manufacture of sports and large area lighting solutions around the world. Musco has pioneered systems using metal halide and LED technologies that have made dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and provided affordable ways to control spill light and glare. Permanent and temporary lighting solutions range from neighbourhood pitches to Olympic Games. Musco has a global team of experts that partner with customers to plan, complete, and maintain a cost-effective, trouble-free lighting solution for their facility.

