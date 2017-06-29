Medical Device Cleaning (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning, Disinfection) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning, Disinfection) Type (Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent) Application (Surgical Instruments, Endoscope, Ultrasound Probe) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global medical device cleaning market is projected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.31 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6%

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector.

The report analyzes the global medical device cleaning market by process, application, and region. On the basis of process, the disinfection segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increasing demand for high-level disinfectants & sterilization for heat-sensitive instruments and the increasing effectiveness of these disinfectants.

Based on the application, the global medical device cleaning market is categorized into surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, and other instruments. In 2016, the surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market, this is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of surgeries.



Geographically, the global medical device cleaning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of this market and this is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, growing healthcare awareness, increasing number of hospitals, low labor costs, and favorable regulatory environment in this region.



Concerns about the safety and performance of reprocessed devices among some healthcare providers due to inadequate cleaning are increasing the widespread adoption of single-use medical instruments. Therefore, the lower adoption of instrument reprocessing techniques among healthcare facilities is going to restrain the growth of instrument cleaning & disinfection market at certain extent during the forecast period.



STERIS plc dominated the global medical device cleaning market in 2016. The company has a comprehensive range of cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance cleansing products and a significant global presence in the U.S., U.K., China, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The company emphasizes on increasing its market presence and geographical network through acquisitions.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nfrbw/medical_device

