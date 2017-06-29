Worldwide Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Savvy Players Developing Effective Solutions to Beat Competition, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal mobile edge computing (MEC) marketis a dynamic and highly competitive one, which is making gigantic strides. This is because savvy players operating in the market are constantly looking to develop more effective solutions in response to the different requirement of end-use companies. They are investing heavily in cutting edge technologies in order to stay on top of the game.

Numerous titans in the field, for example, are involved in coming up with highly advanced hardware and software solutions that will help them steal a march over their competitors. Some such prominent names in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market will likely register a jaw-dropping 51.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$4228.3 mn by 2025 from US$73.8 mn in 2016.

Surging Monthly Data Usage Propels Europe Market

Depending upon the component, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market can be segmented into hardware, software, and service. Of them, the hardware segment accounted for a mammoth 80.0% share in the market in 2016. This is because the entire mobile edge computing architecture is comprised of different hardware, namely servers, processors, routers, and switchers. Going forward too, the segment is predicted to clock maximum growth in the forecast period.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16496

Geographically, the key segments in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Europe is a major market and accounted for a leading share of about 43.5% in 2016. The primary reason for the region's dominant position is the swift uptake of mobile edge computing on account of increasing monthly data usage and the rising adoption of devices having Internet of Things (IoT).

Low Latency Network for Media and Entertainment Stokes Growth

There are quite a few drivers that are bringing about phenomenal growth in the global mobile edge (MEC) computing market. One of them is the low latency networks especially for media and entertainment purposes. Elaborates the lead analyst of the report, "MEC have the capability to hasten the distribution of media services by distributing content straight from the base station, which considerably improves the consumer experience in aspect of high data traffic growth. This technology allows administrators to well adapt traffic to the dominant radio circumstances, improve network efficiency and enhance service quality." Further, the growing number of IoT devices, automated cars, etc. are also supporting the growth for mobile edge computing market. Moreover, the mobile edge computing market is also predicted to see high demand worldwide owing to its growing application in different applications due to its low latency, high content delivery, and high quality of experience over the forecast period.

Browse The Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mobile-edge-computing-market.htm

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market (Component - Hardware, Software (Video Analytics, Location Services, IoT, Data Caching, and Connected Vehicles), and Service (Consulting, System Integration, and Maintenance); Industry Vertical -Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and BFSI; Technology - 4G, 5G, and Wi-Max) -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025.

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software

Video Analytics

Location Services

Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Caching

Connected Vehicles

Others

Service

Consulting

System Integration

Maintenance

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Top Most Research Reports by TMR:

Chatbot Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chatbot-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chatbot-market.html Internet of Things Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch