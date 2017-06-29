

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new Quinnipiac University national poll suggests supporting the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare could hurt a lawmaker's chance for re-election.



Forty-six percent of voters said they would be less likely to support the re-election of their Senator or Congressperson if they vote for Republican healthcare plan.



Just 17 percent said voting for the bill would make them more likely to support the re-election of their Senator or Congressperson, while 33 percent said it won't matter much either way.



Seventy-nine percent of Democrats and 48 percent of Independents said they would be less likely to support the re-election of their Senator or Congressperson if they vote for Republican healthcare plan.



Meanwhile, 47 percent of Republicans said voting for the bill won't matter much either way, and 36 percent said it would make the more likely to support the re-election of their Senator or Congressperson.



The results come as 58 percent of voters said they disapprove of the Republican healthcare plan compared to just 16 percent that approve.



'Americans aren't buying this latest version of the plan to kill Obamacare,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



He added, 'And the dismissal comes with the dire warning: If you vote for this one, you may not be around to vote for the next version.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,212 voters was conducted June 22nd through 27th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.



