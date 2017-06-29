John Salley Partners with Stem Cell Centers of Excellence

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Steve Nudelberg, Principal Thinker of On the Ball Ventures, is pleased to announce the partnership between John Salley and Stem Cell Centers of Excellence ("Stem Cell COE").

On June 24, 2017, John Salley had his first stem cell procedure to harvest his own stem cells and create relief in his shoulders and knees. On the Ball, in keeping with our mantra to create ideas and opportunities to grow business, felt that John Salley would be a natural addition to enhance the national roll out of Stem Cell Centers of Excellence treatment clinics. "As a spokesperson for the vegan lifestyle and long-time friend of On the Ball, John has a keen understanding of how the body functions and how stem cell treatment is a natural alternative for the athlete community. John is a perfect conduit," says Steve Nudelberg.

John Salley, Entrepreneur, NBA Star, Actor, Philanthropist, and Vegan, has suffered years of agonizing pain after a lucrative career in the NBA. He was set to have surgery on his knees and shoulders but, in keeping with his vegan, clean philosophy, Salley partnered with Stem Cell Centers of Excellence to advocate for using your own body's stem cells to heal itself. "I am excited to be part of the future with the team at Stem Cell Centers of Excellence. Two things jump to mind after my recent treatment: one, I can't wait for my body to start healing itself and, two, I feel secure in knowing that my stem cells, which are not getting any younger, are now stored and will be ready should I need them for future use at any time," says John Salley.

"Superstar athlete and wellness expert John Salley is the ideal individual to represent Stem Cell Centers of Excellence as we continue educating the public about the benefits of stem cells and the body's ability to heal itself," said Mike Tomas, President and CEO of U.S. Stem Cell Inc. "John has seen first-hand how injuries to athletes, and sports enthusiasts alike, can be devastating with long recovery times. Cutting-edge stem cell treatments for individuals with orthopedic as well as neurological conditions are an excellent option for these patients to improve their quality of life."

With a new clinic in Miami, FL and additional clinics opening soon around the country, Stem Cell COE provides comprehensive stem cell treatments using the U.S. Stem Cell Inc. innovative technologies and the latest USSC regenerative medicine research. After treatment, the body's own healing potential may naturally repair and regenerate damaged tissue. U.S. Stem Cell's team of scientists have pioneered in-clinic regenerative medicine protocols and helped thousands of patients to naturally heal. The company is at the forefront of this innovative technology and will continue to create unique solutions for patients in need. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.stemcellcoe.com.

On the Ball has been in business for over twenty-two years. Starting out as a sports marketing company to a traditional marketing agency to business development resource. Acclaimed for its strategic thinking and sales-focused abilities, On the Ball specializes in all things sales. By investing time and talent in emerging ideas, the agency can specifically help companies grow.

