Global Dinner RTE Foods Market Research Report 2017-2021

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dinner RTE Foods Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dinner RTE foods market to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dinner RTE foods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is high demand for premium RTE food products. Premium RTE foods promise extravagance in product quality, packaging, taste, color, freshness, vitamin content, texture, taste, and shelf life. The consumers in the global RTE foods market are increasingly seeking premium RTE foods that offer much more value than their traditional counterparts. With growing concerns over health and wellness among consumers, the demand for premium real meals is increasing. Consumers are seeking products that contain ingredients that are procured locally. Locally procured ingredients are perceived to be healthier, since they go through fewer processing cycles than other RTE foods. This trend is expected to become a significant factor in RTE foods innovation in the long run, wherein more emphasis would be given to premium RTE foods.

According to the report, one driver in market is rise in number of working women and rising number of single households. The increased number of working women globally has boosted the consumers' demand for pureed baby foods. In addition, rising urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population have significantly encouraged consumers to adopt convenience-oriented lifestyles which, in turn, is making RTE foods a desirable option. Vendors in the market are developing marketing and advertising strategies to increase the use of RTE foods among the singles. The rising number of singles along with growing divorce rates globally has led to an increase in the number of single households.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is fluctuating raw material prices. Raw materials like the aluminum, plastic, and paper for packaging, have volatile prices based on their availability. Also, the widening gap between demand and supply in recent years has increased the costs of raw material substantially. Any increase in the price of raw materials such as plastic resins, not only increases the manufacturing cost of packaging but also leads to reduced profit margins for vendors. This, along with the need to remain competitive in the market, causes manufacturers to experiment with cheaper substitutes. In addition, suppliers of raw materials have the power to price their products at competitive and different prices.



Key vendors



General Mills

ITC

Kraft Heinz

Nestlé

Unilever

Other prominent vendors



Greencore Group

Hormel Foods

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Smithfield Foods

Findus

Schwan's Shared Services

Tyson Foods

