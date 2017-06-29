LOS ANGELES, 2017-06-29 17:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC ("Imperial Capital"), and its affiliate, Imperial Capital (International) LLP ("Imperial UK"), announced today the addition of Itish Popat and Jason Kim to its Structured Products Group. Mr. Popat and Mr. Kim will report to Keith Grimaldi, Managing Director and Head of Structured Products Sales and Trading.



"We are pleased to welcome Itish and Jason to Imperial further complementing our existing Structured Products Group team," said Tom Corcoran, President of Imperial Capital, LLC. "Their deep understanding of structured products and robust industry experience will enable our firm to better serve the US and European institutional investor community as well as adapt to the ever evolving market."



Itish Popat joins Imperial UK as a Managing Director in the Structured Products Sales Group in London and brings more than 20 years of varietal capital markets experience. Most recently, Mr. Popat was a Partner and Head of ABS / Financials Agency Broking Business at Vantage Capital Markets LLP. Prior to Vantage Capital Markets, Mr. Popat was an Executive Director of Fixed Income Sales with UBS and Head of UK / Ireland ABS Sales, where he covered UK & Irish Banks, asset managers, SIV's, insurance companies, pension funds and hedge funds. Prior to joining UBS, Mr. Popat spent just under nine years with HSBC in Fixed Income Sales and Trading. Mr. Popat earned a BA(Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Portsmouth.



Jason Kim joins Imperial Capital, LLC as a Senior Vice President in the Structured Products Trading Group in New York and has over 15 years of experience trading a variety of fixed income products. Most recently, Mr. Kim was an Executive Director at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and primarily traded non-agency RMBS as well as CMBS, CLO and ABS bonds. Prior to Oppenheimer, he held similar roles at JVB Financial, UBS and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Kim earned a BA in Economics from Northwestern University and an MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Chicago.



About Imperial Capital, LLC



Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.



About Imperial Capital (International), LLP



Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital's existing fixed income sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital (International), LLP expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on selling the entire credit spectrum and capital structure to its European institutional clients.



