Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer plc (Paris:STAGR) (Euronext Paris: STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, announced today the appointment of Matthias Vogt as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of October 1st. Matthias Vogt will lead Stallergenes Greer's global Finance function. He will report directly to Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and CEO of Stallergenes Greer, and will be based in London.

Matthias Vogt is joining Stallergenes Greer after working for Axalta Coating Systems, a +$4b global paint and coatings company, as Chief Financial Officer EMEA. Prior to Axalta, Matthias was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management Board at Merz Pharma, a leading healthcare group in Germany where he led the Group's Finance, Legal and M&A functions. Before joining Merz, he held several country regional and global level financial roles at Novartis, including SVP and CFO of the global OTC Division and member of the Novartis Group Finance leadership team.

"I'm pleased to welcome Matthias to Stallergenes Greer. His broad knowledge across all areas of finance and his global experience will be very valuable as we complete the company's turnaround and strengthen our leadership position," said Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am impressed by Stallergenes Greer's focused, strategic direction and its aspiration to change the allergy immunotherapy treatment paradigm in order to provide access to more patients," said Matthias Vogt. "It is exciting to join this dynamic global team at this stage of the Group's transformation."

Matthias Vogt, who holds an MA in Industrial Engineering and an MBA and Ph.D. in Finance, brings Group CFO experience and a broad corporate Finance background to Stallergenes Greer. He replaces Peter Bühler, who served as Stallergenes Greer's CFO for the past two years.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France).

TRADING INFORMATION

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR ICB Classification: 4577

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2016 annual report published on 28 April 2017 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005913/en/

Contacts:

Stallergenes Greer Plc

Investor and Analyst Relations

Natacha Gassenbach

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +1 617 225 80 13

Email: natacha.gassenbach@stallergenesgreer.com

or

Investor Relations Agency

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines

Tel: +33 1 47 03 69 48

Email: arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

or

Media Relations Agency

Havas Paris

Samuel Rousseau

Tel: +33 6 51 03 51 43

Email: samuel.rousseau@havas.com