PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Company Comparison and Cost Analysis of STMicroelectronics's STC30N1201200V SiC MOSFET with Comparison with Rohm and Wolfspeed's SiC MOSFETs and with 1200V Silicon IGBTs

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "STMicroelectronics STC30N1201200V SiC MOSFET: Company Comparison and Cost Analysis" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The STC30N120 is the first generation 1200V SiC MOSFET device from STMicroelectronics. The device has a planar structure and a design that allows good electrical performance, such as high current density. Moreover, the supply chain and manufacturing choices lead to a very competitive cost. The device is suitable for high power applications like motor drives, inverters, DC-DC converters and power supplies.

The STC30N120 integrates first generation high-voltage SiC power MOSFET dies in a dedicated discrete package.

The device is assumed to operate at very high temperature, up to 200°C, and to have an on-resistance of 90m?, with generally standard SiC manufacturing technology.

The report goes into depth in its analysis of the packaging and the components, with images of the complex planar SiC structure.

It also includes production cost analysis and detailed comparison with Rohm and Wolfspeed's SiC MOSFETs and with 1200V silicon IGBTs. The comparison highlights differences in the electrical parameters, supply chain and production cost.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltqz6r/stmicroelectronics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


