Acrolinx Enhances SDL Web With AI Functionality

SAN JOSE, California, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership introduces AI supported content authoring across SDL's web content management portfolio

Acrolinx today announced it has enhanced SDL Web with its advanced AI functionality, enabling SDL customers to optimize the multilingual content creation process across all digital channels.

By analyzing content for thousands of characteristics, Acrolinx technology helps marketing teams create a powerful and consistent brand voice across many languages. Included in SDL Web Experience Manager - which allows writers to create and edit content for all digital channels - the Acrolinx Sidebar feature suggests and allows writers to make changes to content to ensure it follows corporate guidelines on grammar, style, terminology, and tone of voice.

"We're extremely pleased to have extended our long standing partnership with SDL to include SDL Web. We now cover SDL's entire language, structured content, and web content management portfolio. Acrolinx has already been integrated within SDL's translation technology and SDL Knowledge Center," said Andrew Bredenkamp, Founder and CEO, Acrolinx. "Acrolinx is an enterprise platform allowing customers to set goals for terminology, style, and tone of voice. The platform then provides guidance for the content contributors and governance for the organization - generating scorecards and dashboards for all your content."

"Content is today's currency for digital experiences (DX), and speaking with a consistent yet locally relevant tone of voice and in the right style is a direct reflection of your brand. Helping both regular and occasional content contributors to adhere to corporate guidelines is therefore of huge value to organizations these days," said Thomas Labarthe, EVP Business and Corporate Development at SDL. "The Acrolinx solution and its AI supported features make it faster and easier for editors to produce consistent, high-quality multilingual content, ultimately supporting customer acquisition and loyalty."

For more detail on the partnership, please visit our blog.

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx helps the world's greatest brands create amazing content: on-brand, on-target, and at scale. Built on an advanced linguistic analytics engine, Acrolinx actually "reads" your content and guides writers to make it better. That's why companies, such as Adobe, Boeing, Google, and Philips, use Acrolinx to create content that's more engaging, enjoyable, and impactful. Learn more atacrolinx.com.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.