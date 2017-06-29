Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal quantum computing marketreport. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005889/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global quantum computing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global quantum computing market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period. The global quantum computing market will see significant growth from 2018 because of the extensive research that has been carried out for developing a full-fledged quantum computer and related hardware. In 2017, IBM announced an initiative known as IBM Q, which is focused on building the world's first universal quantum computer.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global quantum computing market is dominated by D-Wave Systems as it is the only company to have commercialized quantum computers. However, the ongoing investment in R&D by several market participants will lead to more competition in the market once quantum computers are commercialized.

"The only firm that has developed a quantum computer as of 2017 is D-Wave Systems. The company's most recent product offering is the D-Wave 2X that has over 2,000 qubits. Organizations such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft have ramped up their research work for developing a quantum computer within the next few years," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead computing devices research analyst from Technavio.

A trend that is noticed in the global computing market is that major vendors are making strategic partnerships to develop quantum computers. For example, Google is working closely with NASA and USRA to understand quantum computing and develop universal quantum computers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five quantum computing market vendors

D-Wave Systems

D-Wave Systems is a quantum computing firm, and it is the first company to launch a series of commercially viable quantum computers. The firm released its first quantum computer, the D-Wave One in 2010.

Google

Google is a multinational corporation that specializes in Internet-related services and products including online advertising technologies, search engines, cloud computing, and software. The parent company of Google is Alphabet.

IBM

IBM is a conglomerate that operates in over 170 countries. It manufactures computer hardware and software while offering various computing services. The hardware designed by IBM for different categories include IBM's POWER microprocessors, which has been used inside many gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 3, Nintendo's Wii U, and Xbox 360.

Intel

Intel designs and manufactures advanced and integrated digital technology platforms, which comprise a microprocessor and chipset that can be enhanced by additional hardware, software, and services. It sells these platforms primarily to OEMs, original device manufacturers (ODMs), as well as manufacturing and communications equipment manufacturers in the computing and communications industry.

Microsoft

Microsoft licenses, develops, markets, and supports software, services, as well as devices worldwide. It develops, markets, and supports software and services designed to increase individual, team, and organizational productivity and efficiency to ease user operations in both hardware and software services. Its products are categorized into two divisions, namely commercial licensing and others.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021

Global Particle Size Analyzer Market 2017-2021

Global PoS Accessories Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629005889/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Researchs

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com