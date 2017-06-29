

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kemper Country plant of the Southern Co., originally envisaged to utilize a strip coal mine nearby, is now stopping its carbon capture plant. The plant that failed to take off, was behind the schedule by three years. It never came in to functioning even after spending around $7.5 billion, almost $4 billion excess of its original budget.



'The clean coal' project will now run on natural gas as the Mississippi Public Service Commission has issued an ultimatum. July 6 is the deadline given by the Commission.



The original plan was to utilize coal as part of a cleaning process and the authorities thought the dirtier coal will be cleaned up. However, the unproven technology was a real hurdle.



For the last three years, the plant has been running on gas. The original coal gasification technology plant was projected as a very promising technology to fight against climate change.



As per the Standard and Poor's credit analysis, the Mississippi power plant has written off $2.9 billion of the project cost.



