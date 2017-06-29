sprite-preloader
29.06.2017
PR Newswire

Picton Property Income Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, June 29

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Picton Property Income Ltd
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):Increase in total voting rights of the company
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Mattioli Woods plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		See section 9
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		28 June 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:29 June 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		4%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
Ordinary shares ISIN:
GB00B0LCW208		21,571,17321,571,173n/an/a21,604,710n/a4.00%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
n/an/an/an/an/a
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
n/an/an/an/an/aNominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
21,604,7104.00%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Day to Day IMCustodiansTotal
Mattioli Woods Discretionary Client PortfoliosPershing Nominees Limited
FNZ Nominees Limited		19,565,295
855,984
Thoroughbred Core AlphaNortrust Nominees Limited1,183,431
Grand Total21,604,710
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:n/a
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		n/a
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		n/a

13. Additional information:
None
14. Contact name:Sarah Thi
Investment Operations Manager
15. Contact telephone number:0116 240 8706

Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FCA not the issuer
Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)		Mattioli Woods plc
Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)		MW House, 1 Penman Way, Grove Park, Enderby, Leicester LE19 1SY
Phone number & email0116 240 8700 investments@mattioliwoods.com
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)		-
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
Phone number & email
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information
The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by those firms on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 540,053,660.
For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.

© 2017 PR Newswire