The projected acquisition of Althelia Ecosphere by Mirova is intended to create a European platform dedicated to natural capital investing and give investors access to investment solutions addressing major global environmental challenges such as climate change, protection of landscapes, biodiversity, soil and marine resources

Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management dedicated to responsible investing, has entered into discussions to acquire a majority equity interest in London-based impact investment manager Althelia Ecosphere (Althelia).

Althelia is dedicated to sourcing and financing sustainable land use, biodiversity, and ecosystem-based climate activities, with an emphasis on blended value investments that deliver the highest caliber social, environmental and economic performance.

The planned acquisition of Althelia would represent a major step forward in Mirova's ambition to become a leading sustainable alternative asset manager. The combined firm would create a European platform dedicated to natural capital investing, operating from London and Paris. It would strive to develop innovative investment solutions, through the financing of activities addressing major global environmental challenges such as climate change, protection of landscapes, biodiversity, soil and marine resources. The natural capital platform would benefit from Althelia's technical experience, recognized know-how and four-year track-record in conservation finance a great addition to Mirova's existing project finance capabilities as well as their environmental, social, and supply chain experts. Put together, these resources would provide the strategic vision for growth, strong investment processes, and support functions needed to scale up this natural capital investing business.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, expected within the next few weeks, the management partners of Althelia would continue to hold a substantial portion of the equity of the business. A progressive withdrawal mechanism would then align medium-term interests and gradually increase Mirova's stake in Althelia over the next five years.

"We are pleased to partner with Althelia and have tremendous respect for the experience and talent of the team," said Philippe Zaouati, Chief Executive Officer of Mirova. "We strongly believe that natural capital is the next frontier of impact investment and both specialist skills and a critical size are required to successfully address this nascent but promising market."

Sylvain Goupille, Founder and Director of Althelia, stated: "Joining forces with an entrepreneurial company such as Mirova, backed by a large organization, is a winning choice in terms of business development and an important step to move ecosystem-based finance into the mainstream investment space."

"We share the same professional and ethical values as Mirova. The in-depth expertise of its Responsible Investment Research department and natural capital investing team will complement our on-the-ground experience and commitment to delivering impact in natural capital investing," said Christian Del Valle, Founder and Director of Althelia.

About Mirova

Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management, offers a global responsible investing approach with a single offer revolving around 5 pillars: equities, bonds, infrastructure, Impact investing, voting and engagement. Mirova brings together 70 multi-disciplinary experts and has €6.9 billion of assets under management. Mirova's fund range is distributed by Natixis Global Asset Management's global distribution platform and Groupe BPCE's two retail networks, and is designed for all types of investors, both professional and non-professional. (Figures as at March 31, 2017)

About Natixis Asset Management U.S., LLC and Mirova

Natixis AM U.S. provides access to investment solutions that benefit from the extensive resources of a leading European asset management group. Natixis AM U.S. launched in 2014, is a U.S.-based investment adviser, majority-owned by Natixis Asset Management and minority-owned by Mirova with $423 million in assets under management (as of 12/31/16). Natixis AM U.S. utilizes the expertise of Mirova, which is operated in the U.S. through Natixis AM U.S.

About Althelia Ecosphere

Althelia Ecosphere is mission driven to design and implement a new model that will reverse depletion of natural capital one that works for the benefit of present and future generations of life on Earth. This model aims to address the drivers of deforestation and unsustainable land-use. Through a focus on blended value investments that deliver the highest calibre social, environmental and economic performance, we aim to demonstrate that financial performance can be fully aligned with sound environmental stewardship and social development.

Althelia manages investment funds with a diverse portfolio of investments from Africa, South America and Asia that comprise of real assets and environmental services (verified emissions reductions and other ecosystem services). Althelia is a founding member of the GIIN Global Impact Investing Network and part of ImpactAssets 50, a select group of impact investing fund managers.

About Natixis Global Asset Management

Natixis Global Asset Management serves thoughtful investment professionals worldwide with more insightful ways to invest. Through our Durable Portfolio Construction approach, we focus on risk to help them construct more strategic portfolios that seek to endure today's unpredictable markets. We draw from deep investor and industry insights and partner closely with our clients to put objective data behind the discussion.

Natixis Global Asset Management is ranked among the world's largest asset management firms.1 Uniting over 20 specialized investment managers globally ($895.6 billion AUM2), we bring a diverse range of solutions to every strategic opportunity. From insight to action, Natixis Global Asset Management helps our clients better serve their own with more durable portfolios.

