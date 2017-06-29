CALGARY, ALBERTA and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- The board of directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKSE: 2012) comprises 11 directors as follows:

Executive Directors: Mr. Kwok Ping Sun (Chairman) Mr. Hong Luo Mr. Qiping Men Ms. Gloria Pui Yun Ho Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Michael John Hibberd (Vice Chairman) Ms. LinnaLiu Ms. Xijuan Jiang Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong Mr. Jeff Jingfeng Liu Ms. Joanne Yan Mr. Yi He

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board member serves.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Board Committee Audit Compensation Governance Reserves Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kwok Ping Sun C C ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Michael John Hibberd M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hong Luo ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Qiping Men C ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gloria Pui Yun Ho ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Linna Liu ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Xijuan Jiang M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Raymond Shengti Fong M M M M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeff Jingfeng Liu M M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joanne Yan C M M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Yi He M M ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notes: C = Chairman of the relevant Board committees M = Member of the relevant Board committees

Changes in relation to Canadian Corporate Secretary

The Corporation wishes to announce that as there is no mandatory requirement in Canada to have a Canadian Corporate Secretary, the Corporation has ceased this position effective 29 June 2017. Ms. Ada Chow Man Ngan continues to serve as the Corporation's Company Secretary and Authorized Representative in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, June 29, 2017

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

