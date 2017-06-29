LMForums, With Help from the London Insurance Market, Raises Over £8,000 for the Haven House Children's Hospice

LONDON, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 100 Executives, practitioners and industry suppliers gathered at the prestigious Banking Hall in the City of London last Tuesday evening, 20th June 2017, for a spectacular Charity Fashion Gala and Auction, to help raise funds for the Haven House Children's Hospice. Thehighlight of the event, created and produced by LMForums, the networking and thought-leadership group for the London Market, involved 12 executives from the insurance industry striding the catwalk in amazing outfits supplied by SuitSupply and Paule Ka.

Guests enjoyed a magnificent drinks reception; three course gala dinner, accompanied by classical musicians and the amazing fashion show. Amongst those dressing up on the night, was former Saracens rugby star, now Starstone underwriter, Hayden Smith, various Heads of Claims and Operations from companies such as QBE, Neon Underwriting, Allied World and JLT and even the LMForums founder, Roger Oldham, took to the green runway himself.

Rachel Flower, New Business Executive at Haven House, said: "This fabulous fashion gala really kicked off the summer season and raised over £8,000 for the hospice."

"We are very grateful to London Market Forums for hosting this event. The funds raised will help us support local life-limited children and their families."

"The event surpassed all of ourexpectations - it was an amazing evening" said Roger Oldham."We are so grateful to our Practitioner and Corporate Members and the wider London Market community for their kind generosity. We've seen first hand the tremendous workundertaken by the staff and volunteers at the hospiceand these funds will help support the 350 children they support annually across parts of London and Essex."

Attendees enjoyed a lively auction with some fantastic prizes and a bidding was ensued between competing London Market companies, which made for a lot of fun. Hayden Smith from Starstone Insurance concluded the evening by kindly drawing winners from the Grand Prize Draw.

About LMForums

London Market Forums (LMForums) which is headquartered in the Leadenhall Building in the City of London, is the networking and thought-leadership group for professionals from the Lloyd's and wider London Insurance Market. WWW.LMFORUMS.COM

Through a wide range of educational events organised by LMForums, insurance professionals have the opportunity to learn, debate and network as well as build valuable partnerships with those supplying solutions and professional advisory services to the sector.

About Haven House Children's Hospice

Since 2003, Haven House Children's Hospice has provided palliative and holistic care for over 650 babies, children and young people (birth-19) who have life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Across North and North East London, West Essex and East Hertfordshire they provide a range of services to families to support them through the most difficult circumstances imaginable. These include planned respite, short break and end-of-life care, as well as services designed to improve emotional and physical wellbeing, across The White House, their Holistic Care Centre and in the local community.

