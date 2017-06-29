Global Turmeric Market 2017-2021 - Market Positioning Matrix Based on Product Portfolio and Distribution Network for Key Market Players

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global turmeric market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global turmeric market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of turmeric as an ingredient in the different areas of applications - food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other areas. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is Continuous product innovation with turmeric as an ingredient in food and beverage sector. Continuous product development and innovation are essential for the sustainability of any industry. So, food and beverage manufacturers over the globe focus on product innovations to acquire larger market share and remain ahead of competitors by catering to the growing health-conscious consumers' needs. Therefore, manufacturers have been launching several new product varieties with turmeric as a functional ingredient.

According to the report, one driver in market is health benefits associated with turmeric. Since its discovery to the present era, turmeric has been known for its myriad health benefits. The major phytochemicals that give turmeric its most impressive and wide-ranging health benefits are curcuminoids. The three primary phytochemicals in the curcuminoid family responsible for the myriad health benefits are diferuloylmethane, demethoxycurcumin, and bisdemethoxycurcumin. Diferuloylmethane is popularly known as curcumin and is responsible for the yellowish color of turmeric. Additionally, turmeric contains turmerone, which is a potent volatile oil found in the root.

Key vendors



Earth Expo Company

ITC Spices

Nani Agro Foods

RK

Other prominent vendors



Everest Spices

Gandhi Spices

Grover Sons

Green Earth Products

MDH Spices

Shalimar Food Products

Sino-Nature

Taj Agro International

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Turmeric: Supply chain and trade scenario



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Competitor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



