June 29, 2017

Directors' Share Dealings in Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification on 28 June, 2017 and today of the following transactions by connected persons of Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Patrick Meier, Chairman of the Company.

On June 28, 2017, Mr. Treger acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") via his pension fund at a price of 111p per Share.

Today, Mr. Meier acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at a price of 111p per Share.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and his connected persons is now 5,626,454 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Meier is 195,878 Shares, representing 3.11% and 0.11% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a. Name Julian Treger ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. LEI n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a. Description of the Financial instrument, 2p Ordinary Shares type of instrument Identification code GB0006449366 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c. Price(s) and volume(s) ---------------------------- Price(s) Volume(s) ---------------------------- 111p 10,000 ---------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d. Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 10,000 - Price 111p ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e. Date of the transaction 28 June 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

