Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Paints and Coatings Market Lithuania Top-Line Data Country Overview" report to their offering.

This top-line data report is designed to provide the industry with the main features of the paints and coatings market.

Data was built and modelled based on the extensive research that the researcher conducts on a regular basis for the key paint markets in the world and crossed-checked against several macro-economic, construction and demographic indicators.

Report Industry Scope:

Architectural

General Industrial

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Automotive Plastic Parts

Protective

Marine

Industrial Wood (excluding residual or inexistent markets)

Market Data:

Market Volumes in Metric Tonnes (2011-2021)

Market Values in EUR and USD (2011-2021)

Chemistry Breakdown (pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, nitrocellulose, polyesters, vinyl/styrene/VAE, polyurethane, others) (2011-2021)

Technology Breakdown (water-based, solvent-based, radiation cured, powder) (2011-2021)

Macroeconomic Data and Construction Data

Import/Export Statistics

