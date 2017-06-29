Company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software acknowledged as key technology driving business transformation and innovation

Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, this week was named to the MIT Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies 2017. Compiled annually by the esteemed publication's editors, the list recognizes companies globally with the most innovative technology and effective business models. Blue Prism is undergoing tremendous growth and customer adoption, including a 3x increase in enterprise customer deals for its leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform in the first half of the year.

"We are delighted to have been recognized as one of the world's smartest companies, along with innovative companies like SpaceX, Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Salesforce, Alibaba and Facebook," said Alastair Bathgate, Blue Prism CEO. "Our ambition has always been to deliver innovative technology through the most effective business model, so to have been recognized by such a prestigious and influential body as the MIT Technology Review is particularly pleasing."

As MIT Technology Review notes, "If companies could hand off their mundane administrative tasks to software robots, employees could focus on higher-level work. That's Blue Prism's pitch, and an increasing number of companies-in finance, health care, law, and other industries-are receptive. Blue Prism's 'Robotic Process Automation' software mimics the way humans complete rules-based tasks, such as manually entering data from a paper form into a database. The U.K.-based firm recently expanded its U.S. and Australian operations and signed partnerships with Accenture and IBM." Blue Prism is only one of two U.K.-based companies to make the list.

The mission of MIT Technology Review is to equip its audiences with the intelligence to understand a world shaped by technology. Accordingly, MIT Technology Review Editor David Rotman explains in the list's accompanying article It Pays to be Smart, "The list is our best guess as to which firms will be the dominant companies of the future. Amazon and Facebook and Google are on it, but so are plenty of newcomers. Though they might be unfamiliar to you today, we believe they have an inside track to take advantage of the technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that will define business in the coming years."

