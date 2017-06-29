Technavio's latest report on the global robot gears and sprockets marketprovide an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global robot gears and sprockets market is expected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period, owing to a higher adoption of industrial robots across all industries. With gears and sprockets assisting robots in controlling rotational and directional motion, the demand for these components will rise significantly. At present, robot gears and sprockets manufacturers mostly provide standardized products to the robotic OEMs, but with customization requirements of robots, gears and sprockets manufacturers would need to incorporate flexibility in their product offerings.

The top three emerging trends driving the global robot gears and sprockets market according to Technavio industrial automation research analysts are:

Adoption of customized robots

Integration of IoT in robotics

Advancements in robotic vision

Adoption of customized robots

"With a constantly increasing demand for industrial robots, several system integrators and regional robotic OEMs have emerged in the market. The emergence of a number of product manufacturers has led to the increase in the bargaining power of end-users, resulting in customization demand in the global industrial robots market," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on robotics

This cascading effect of customized robotic demand will ensure that vendors of gears and sprockets develop the technology and improve their designing capabilities. The degree of customized robotic products will increase in the coming years, thereby emerging as a major trend for the global robot gears and sprockets market.

Integration of IoT in robotics

"The development of Internet of Things and other technological enhancements have fueled the implementation of automation in industries. The increasing demand and use of smart devices and wireless and cloud technologies will impact the future of robots in terms of the utility and mode of operation," adds Bharath.

With the rising competition, vendors are presenting attractive options, including services and control modules through smart devices and Wi-Fi technology for industrial robots. These systems are flexible and convenient in operations. Therefore, several end-users are partial toward adopting these technology-enabled industrial robots in industrial facilities.

Advancements in robotic vision

Evolution of technology incorporated in robotics has resulted in the development of modern robots with enhanced vision capabilities. Earlier versions of generic robots had restrictions in terms of movement and lacked proper visual capability. However, the advancements in technology, cameras, sensors, and software upgrades have equipped industrial robots with movement detection and high precision control abilities.

The advancements in robotic vision have major implications for the allied robotic components. Gears and sprockets that are essential components in aiding movement and flexibility in a robot must be of high quality to support vision equipped movement during industrial applications.

