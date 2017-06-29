One Day Polyolefins Course Exploring the State-of-the-Latest Products & Technology (Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States - December 15, 2017)

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyolefins: State-of-the-Latest Products & Technology" conference to their offering.

Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals/plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Demands from the marketplace and customers dictate that the New/Improved products be developed to deliver high-performance and in-time. Although polyolefins date as far back as the 1930's, new products & processes have continued to emerge.

This crash-course is designed to deliver the following:

- An executive overview of the Polyolefins field- How to avoid the pitfalls in developing speedy & successful products- Emerging Additives that enable the products customers are looking for

Participants Will Learn:

- Historic Developments in Manufacturing Processes since 1930's- Various Resin Types: Structure-Property-Processing Relationships

- Where is Still the Business Growth and Why ?

- New Product Development Efforts

- Feedback on Your Questions from the Instructors

Agenda:

8:30 - 9:00 Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials

Molecular architect of polymers in the solid and molten states, concept of amorphous vs crystalline states and their dependence on structure & processing, as well as impact on properties, role of transitions such as Glass (Tg), Melting (Tm), solid and molten-state Crystallization (Tch and T) in polymer characterization andunderstanding polymer flow & fabrication. Emphasis on controlling What/Why/How in order to achieve the desired Performance from a polymer.

9:00 - 10:30 Polyethylene (PE): 80 Years of Product-Process Evolutions

Historical development of low & high density (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE) polyethylenes aided by catalytic systems based on Zeigler-Natta and metallocene technologies, key developments in manufacturing, control of structure and performance, and breadth of products enabling diverse applications will be presented

10:30 - 12:00 Polypropylene (PP): 65 Years of Product-Process Evolutions

Historical development of this second most common plastic after PE since 1950's along with breadth of products enabling diverse applications, will be presented

12:00 - 13.30 Lunch

13:30 - 15:30 Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via ADDITIVES: Additives for Improved Productivity, Release Properties, Color & Surface Aesthetics

- Breadth of Flame Retardants for Polyolefins & Future Trends

- Glade Squires, Sales Manager-Flame Retardants, Omya

- Smarter Polyolefins with Titanate Coupling Agents

- Salvatore Monte, President, Kenrich Petrochemicals

- Nucleating Agents & Clarifiers: Screening Tests & Property Improvement

- Latest Developments in Fillers & Reinforcements for Polyolefins

- Other Functional Additives

15:30 - 16:00 Speeding up New Product Development-Polymer Formulations

Although radical innovations are getting harder in a maturing chemicals / plastics industry, there is always a continuous need for incremental improvements. Case-Histories will be discussed dealing with strategies on reducing failures and accelerating new product launches. Demands from the marketplace and customers while leading to Incremental Innovations can also present Accidental Opportunities; both leading to New Product Developments. 7-Principles of promoting accidental discoveries will be presented

16:00 - 17:00 Case-Histories of Value-Delivery via Plastics Modification

When the opportunities arise from marketplace intelligence to customer's wish list for new/improved products, it is a frequent occurrence to miss some key points, thereby leading to undesirable products or delays. Learnings for reducing such pitfalls will be presented.

17:00 - 17:30 Polyolefins (PE/PP) Modification via PROCESSING

Role of orientation, annealing, heat setting, and cooling rates in controlling the thermo-mechanical and optical properties will be discussed

- High-Performance PE Yarns

- PP Fibers & Yarns

- Biaxially Oriented PP Films

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4dh4k/polyolefins

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716