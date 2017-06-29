FORT WAYNE, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) offers the Little Giant® VCMX-20 Series of Condensate Pumps for the automatic collection and removal of condensate from air conditioning, refrigeration, and dehumidification equipment when gravity drainage is not possible or practical. What makes the VCMX-20 Series unique is that it was designed to be the easiest condensate pump on the market to install, service, and/or replace -- thus allowing contractors to quickly install the pump and get on to other jobs. Its slim 4.8-inch by 10.2-inch by 6.5-inch footprint allows for installation flexibility in tight areas, while a unique mounting bracket slips onto the pump for easy mounting and removal. The pump has multiple features that are contractor and application friendly, such as: a 1/4-turn check valve that allows for servicing without the removal of tubing to eliminate water spills; an external overflow switch for automatic high level water detection; an external test lever that allows for quick testing of the pump so the contractor can be sure it's ready to work properly and provides the ability to easily drain the tank when needed; and rubber feet to absorb vibration and reduce noise on hard surfaces. During a replacement of the pump with a new VCMX-20 Series, zero tools are needed for installation, making the replacement process even faster.

The VCMX-20 Series has a pumping performance of up to 84 gallons per hour and is offered in both 115 V 60 Hz and 230 V 50/60 Hz models. An optional anti-sweat sleeve is available for applications where high humidity causes condensation on the outside of the tank. In addition to normal condensate applications, the unit is suitable for high efficiency oil and gas-fired condensing furnace and condensing boiler equipment.

For more information about the VCMX-20 Series or other Little Giant brand products, visit www.littlegiant.com.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending January 2, 2016, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Eric Pulley

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

260-827-5677

Email Contact



Media Contact:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications

617-536-8887

Email Contact



